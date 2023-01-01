What are the PC requirements to run AlomWare Toolbox?

Does AlomWare Toolbox alter my PC's files or change my Registry settings?

Does AlomWare Toolbox have a virus or malware?

Why might I get a warning when trying to run AlomWare Toolbox?

How do I install AlomWare Toolbox?

Watch how to unzip and run AlomWare Toolbox with Windows® 10 and PeaZip

AlomWare Toolbox is a portable app, so no setup or installation is needed. Once downloaded from AlomWare.com, unzip the downloaded file so the folder named "AlomWare Toolbox" is saved somewhere on your PC. (Learn how by watching the above video, or use a free tool like PeaZip to do it). As shown in the video, simply double-click the "Toolbox.exe" file inside the unzipped "AlomWare Toolbox" folder to run the app. You'll need to accept the End-User License Agreement before you can use it, and then AlomWare Toolbox will set itself to auto-run whenever you start your PC or log in. (Note: You can disable auto-run in the app's settings).





Does AlomWare Toolbox respect my privacy?



Yes. Everything you do with AlomWare Toolbox is never seen, known, or accessible to us at any time; and nothing in the app secretly sends your data to us. You don't even need an internet connection to run it, but if you're not convinced, then learn how to block AlomWare Toolbox with a firewall . Just remember that doing this will prevent you using the email or website automated actions features of the app.

All your data and app settings are stored offline in a local folder named "Toolbox Data" where AlomWare Toolbox is run. There is a setting to change the data folder to another location if you wish. We don't save by default to "the cloud" for two reasons: (a) your data is none of our business, and (b) being offline means your data isn't sitting on an online server somewhere that hackers can attack.





Is my data encrypted for privacy?



By default, your data is not encrypted, to (a) save you having to enter a password every time the app starts, and (b) keep your important data accessible if you forget your password - we don't want you to accidentally lock yourself out! But you can click the "user" icon at the top-right of AlomWare Toolbox's window to set a password for that session (launch). This password is not saved or sent anywhere, and is lost when the app quits or when you specifically choose to stop using it. When set, your notes and automated action steps can be encrypted by wrapping sensitive text in this format: {?text to be hidden}. To understand better, click the images below or watch the video.





Click the Password icon and enter a password to encrypt the text inside the {? and } wrappers. Don't forget the password! Click the Password icon again to remove it, and the note instantly encrypts the text because no password is entered. You can also right-click a selection of note text and choose "Encryption" to encrypt/decrypt that selection.

Will I ever be locked out of my data?

Is AlomWare Toolbox accessible and/or DPI-aware?

Is AlomWare Toolbox available in languages other than English?

How do I upgrade AlomWare Toolbox?