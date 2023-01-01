If you received AlomWare Toolbox from any place other than AlomWare.com, then please compare the unzipped "Toolbox.exe" file version's hash with any online SHA-256 scanner to ensure it matches the hash published on this web page. It must be an exact match to be safe for use.
If it doesn't match, you should immediately delete it and download it fresh from AlomWare.com instead.
Minimum system requirements Windows® 7 or higher, 64-bit system, limited or admin rights.
Click the button to download the portable zip version Currently: v0.982 Beta (26 Jan 2023). See the Change log for fixes/updates.
Force windows to always open wherever you want, and also keep them on top, make them transparent, etc.
Record your keystrokes and mouse movements/clicks with the built-in macro recorder for automatic playback.
Auto-type text or replace keystrokes with macros, pop-up lists, hotkeys, pre-made corrections, and shortcuts.
Keep a list of copied clipboard text and images for re-copying later, or to modify copied text to title case, etc.
Set scheduled tasks and reminders that show messages or run DOS commands or automated actions for you.
Backup files automatically when opening them with a hotkey, so you can always revert to an earlier version.
Trigger an action to perform when a window closes, like shutting down your PC or making it whistle an alert.
Tweak your PC with options like showing the Caps Lock status on laptops, having a transparent taskbar, etc.
See an overview of all open apps on your PC, so you're in total control and don't miss anything important.
Save and restore your PC's state to set up different workflows without needing to reboot (watch video).
AlomWare Toolbox is a portable app, so no setup or installation is needed. Once downloaded from AlomWare.com, unzip the downloaded file so the folder named "AlomWare Toolbox" is saved somewhere on your PC. (Learn how by watching the above video, or use a free tool like PeaZip to do it). As shown in the video, simply double-click the "Toolbox.exe" file inside the unzipped "AlomWare Toolbox" folder to run the app. You'll need to accept the End-User License Agreement before you can use it, and then AlomWare Toolbox will set itself to auto-run whenever you start your PC or log in. (Note: You can disable auto-run in the app's settings).
Does AlomWare Toolbox respect my privacy?
Yes. Everything you do with AlomWare Toolbox is never seen, known, or accessible to us at any time; and nothing in the app secretly sends your data to us. You don't even need an internet connection to run it, but if you're not convinced, then learn how to block AlomWare Toolbox with a firewall. Just remember that doing this will prevent you using the email or website automated actions features of the app.
All your data and app settings are stored offline in a local folder named "Toolbox Data" where AlomWare Toolbox is run. There is a setting to change the data folder to another location if you wish. We don't save by default to "the cloud" for two reasons: (a) your data is none of our business, and (b) being offline means your data isn't sitting on an online server somewhere that hackers can attack.
Is my data encrypted for privacy?
By default, your data is not encrypted, to (a) save you having to enter a password every time the app starts, and (b) keep your important data accessible if you forget your password - we don't want you to accidentally lock yourself out! But you can click the "user" icon at the top-right of AlomWare Toolbox's window to set a password for that session (launch). This password is not saved or sent anywhere, and is lost when the app quits or when you specifically choose to stop using it. When set, your notes and automated action steps can be encrypted by wrapping sensitive text in this format: {?text to be hidden}. To understand better, click the images below or watch the video.
Review published in popular French computer "PC Trucs & Astuces" in 2017 (back when the app was known as AlomWare Actions)
There is a lot packed in with this app ranging from Windows tweaks to file management, putting them all together in a single app. You would think that with so many options, the interface would be congested - it isn't. AlomWare made it very organized, allowing any user to benefit. [...] Consider AlomWare Toolbox your all-in-one assistant, giving you centralized access to everyday actions through a user-friendly interface.
MajorGeeks
AlomWare Toolbox works both as a powerful productivity-boosting tool and a PC tweaking utility. With all its tools and options, this application is by excellence a viable assistant for daily office use, allowing you to save both time and effort when carrying out routine tasks. From taking notes and logging appointments to automating tasks, creating file backups or monitoring folders, this application can do it all for you.
Softpedia
AlomWare Toolbox offers a robust set of features and options for various use cases. What makes it stand out is really its built-in scripting function — something that is very rare to see in these types of tools. [...] To say that this toolbox offers a lot is an understatement.
Softonic
When working on any standard Windows PC, we need a number of tools for doing small things such as keeping reminders, taking screenshots, managing the clipboard and some basic automation. While we can find different tools for doing all of these things from the Internet, pretty soon we end up using half a dozen of apps on our PC. Using so many tools not only wastes the system resources but we have to jump from one application to another all the time. [...] Instead of using multiple tools, we can use one tool that offers so many features called AlomWare Toolbox. It is a must to have software for all kind of users and offers a number of productivity tools.
TrishTech
